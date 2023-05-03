Ukraine Update May 3, 2023

⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️'The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are engaged in combat all over the line of contact. Despite the military support coming from the West, the enemy is suffering great losses. Over the past month, the Armed Forces of Ukraine has lost over 15,000 troops' - Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu

⚡️ SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Novoselovskoye, Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novomlynsk, Timkovka, and Kamenka (Kharkov region). In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Sinkovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

💥 Up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day. Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 14th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Kislovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chervonaya Dibrova, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryanka and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 65 Ukrainian personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and two D-20 howitzers. An ammunition depot of the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continue fighting in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk.

◽️ The Russian aviation have made 7 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 74 firing missions.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers of the Yug Group of Forces have foiled enemy's attempts to counter-attack from the areas of Chasov Yar, Bogdanovka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Russia's Airborne Troops have been paralyzing the enemy's action on the flanks of the assault detachments.

💥The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to up to 290 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), and Temirovka, Gulyai Pole, and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Up to 50 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen and three motor vehicles have been neutralized by fire. Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 124th Territorial Defense Brigade was neutralized close to Antonovka.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 92 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 124 areas.

💥 Russian air defense facilities have shot down three Ukrainian airplanes. Two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets have been shot down near Ulyanovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Mirolyubovka (Kherson region). In addition, a Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force was shot down near Veletenskoye (Kherson region).

💥 Air defense systems have also intercepted eight HIMARS projectiles and two HARM anti-radiation missiles during the day. In addition, six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed in the areas of Zhytlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Malaya Belozerka (Zaporozhye region), and Korsunka and Kakhovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry