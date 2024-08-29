RFK Jr Trump Endorsement & NEW DATA: Real Death Numbers, Real Injury Numbers w/ Steve Kirsch

MitoCureRX: Fix the addictive issue with M Blue with Mitocure RX and increase your body's energy permanently https://wizardsciences.com/?rfsn=7902827.b22640&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7902827.b22640Show more





Journalist Steve Kirsch joins the program to review the latest numbers surrounding COVID and the aftermath of the program. He has new data out of the Czech Republic that was retrieved by their Freedom of Information Act. We discuss why we do not have the data from the United States or other Western countries. We also discuss the RFK Trump endorsement and what that may mean. You can follow Kirsch on his Substack at https://SteveKirsch.Substack.com





