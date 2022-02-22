US Freedom Flyers Stand Up to COVID Vaccinations Mandates

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02/16/2022 Joshua Yoder: US Freedom Flyers provide the American people a platform and a way to stand up for themselves to the end and to fight back, and to make their voices heard. US Freedom Flyers had a lot of success at the airline company fighting the Covid vaccination mandates. They support the Americans coming to Washington DC to speak out and voice their frustration against the vaccination mandates.