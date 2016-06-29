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[Jun 29, 2016] Rob Skiba proves the Chicago skyline (as seen from the other side) is NOT a mirage (182.8K views on YouTube!)
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108 views • a month ago
This is the short version of a longer video I will put up showing the results of my trip across Lake Michigan, wherein we saw Chicago the whole time for nearly 46 miles. This one just gives the highlights of the journey. In the longer video, I will explain more about the trip, the observations we had during it and my more recent conclusions based on the past year's worth of research.
https://testingtheglobe.com
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https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
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