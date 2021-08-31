Dr. Robert Malone - The FDA "Approval"~ The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will now be marketed as Comirnaty. They extended the EUA for the Pfizer shot, which is the shot they’re still giving to people, the Pfizer shot is still not approved. The shot under its new name Comirnaty is approved for 16 years of age and older, and under EUA for 12-15 year olds, so it is both approved and under EUA, that’s not full approval. They say the Pfizer and Comirnaty are the same shot, they said they changed the name because of its approval. I personally don’t believe any of that. This is not the first time they changed the name of a Covid vaccine, the AstraZeneca is now called Vexzevria (even though they still give the AstraZeneca not the Vexzevria). There’s clearly another reason for the name changes. Who knows if it’s even the same shot, they could’ve added more ingredients or changed the ingredients. They also mentioned it was approved for quality, there is no mention of data, or anything about the approval process, just about quality standards. ~Approval Letter - Comirnaty:Letter of Authorization (Reissued) - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA LOA Reissued:FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine - FDA Press Release:Comirnaty and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine:Original video source here:Please visit my other channels: