【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 Pedro Rodriguez, a third year student majoring in political science at University of Florida, shared his first hand experience with communism: Socialism rises through power. Venezuela is completely owned by the CCP. The CCP is involved in every industry in Argentina. Cuba, Venezuela, China, all the countries that China influenced use the US as their playground to launder money, push for political influence, and push for influence in the court systems. If we don't stop the CCP here in the US, they are going to wreak havoc around the world.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 佛罗里达大学政治学专业三年级学生Pedro Rodriguez分享了他对共产主义的第一手经验：社会主义是通过暴力崛起的。委内瑞拉完全受中共控制。中共在阿根廷涉足每个行业。 古巴、委内瑞拉、中共国及所有受中共国影响的国家，都把美国当作洗钱、扩大政治影响力、操控司法系统的的乐土。如果我们不在美国阻止中共，中共将在全球肆虐。





