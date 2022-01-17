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Water - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 38
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52 views • January 17, 2022
Water is the conscious interconnection of all creations. Water as a renewable resource circulating in natural cycle. Usefulness of water for a species, determines their natural supportive habitat. Fluidic networks are the veins and vessels of our world. What did mean water to previous civilisation? The Wisdom of creation. Preparation for the big transition of consciousness in water. The real power of water is yet to be remembered.
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