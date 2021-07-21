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COVID FACTS & COVID HOAX CRIME PAID OFF POLITICIAN$ IN OZ
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12 views • July 21, 2021
COVID FACTS & COVID HOAX CRIME PAID OFF POLITICIAN$ IN OZ
Rant from our mate Fanos, well said mate.
The Covid Hoax has gone on way to long, enough people of the world, it is time to put the idiots who think they are in control back in their box where they belong, under our Constitution & the control of the people. We all know they have been diddling little kids & are blackmailed so let the chips fall they are going to pay for being traitors to the people & the punks who take a nice pay packet who protect them, you are just as guilty by association, media, cops, parasites infecting our Courts etc, remember ignorance of the law is no excuse, you will meet the same fate. Your BS party is over. WE ARE COMING FOR YOU ALL. The silent majority have been waiting now it is our turn you gutless monsters & fools will get no mercy...
It is time for the RULE OF LAW, not the RULE OF THE UN JUNGLE.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=134709521809444&;set=a.106292347984495
OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNMENTS. PRINT IT OFF & HAND IT TO ALL POLICY ENFORCES (Fake Police)
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au/files/Serene_Teffaha_open_letter.pdf
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/jXPp4aFEXhbY/
CHECK OUT THIS SITES EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
COVID TREATMENT SITE..... https://www.flemingmethod.com/best-available-published-evidence
Rant from our mate Fanos, well said mate.
The Covid Hoax has gone on way to long, enough people of the world, it is time to put the idiots who think they are in control back in their box where they belong, under our Constitution & the control of the people. We all know they have been diddling little kids & are blackmailed so let the chips fall they are going to pay for being traitors to the people & the punks who take a nice pay packet who protect them, you are just as guilty by association, media, cops, parasites infecting our Courts etc, remember ignorance of the law is no excuse, you will meet the same fate. Your BS party is over. WE ARE COMING FOR YOU ALL. The silent majority have been waiting now it is our turn you gutless monsters & fools will get no mercy...
It is time for the RULE OF LAW, not the RULE OF THE UN JUNGLE.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=134709521809444&;set=a.106292347984495
OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNMENTS. PRINT IT OFF & HAND IT TO ALL POLICY ENFORCES (Fake Police)
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au/files/Serene_Teffaha_open_letter.pdf
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/jXPp4aFEXhbY/
CHECK OUT THIS SITES EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
COVID TREATMENT SITE..... https://www.flemingmethod.com/best-available-published-evidence
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