Spike Protein Detox: Ivermectin, Suramin, NAC, Tea Catechins, Curcumin. Dr. Peterson Pierre
More at https://rumble.com/c/AFLDS

FULL SHOW Detox from Spike Proteins: Here's How in Under Two Minutes https://rumble.com/v1okyai-daily-dose-spike-protein-detox-options-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html

1.) Ivermectin. "Binds tightly to spike protein. It can prevent the virus from entering the cells, and it can prevent the virus from replicating."

2.) Suramin. Like ivermectin, it "prevents spike protein from binding to ACE2 receptors."

3.) NAC. Antioxidant, reduces toxin damage and restores damaged cells.

4.) Tea Catechins and Curcumin.  Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

