Part 2- WE Are Being Gathered Out of their Snare-The HUNTER has Become the HUNTED -PREPARE The WAY

NOW WE KNOW Why The SYSTEM and HELL are REFERRED to as (((( HER ))) The Time of (((((((((((((((((((((((((( HER )))))))))))))))))))))) Judgement has Come...Hell hath Enlarged (((((((((((((((((((((( HERSELF))))))))))))))))) beyond measure......... ((((((((((((( She ))))))))))))) Brewed a Cup of TERROR for ((MY)) People.. ... The (((((((((((((((( WOMAN )))))))))))) That Rides the BEAST,,, and NOW (((((((((((((((((((( She ))))))))))))))))) is BUSTED

video by Jonathan Kleck

all glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior and King





