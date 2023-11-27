Create New Account
Sperry's Santa Parade 2023
Published 16 hours ago

The 2023 Sperry's Santa Parade took place on Friday, November 24th. There were floats, vehicles, businesses, bands and the main attraction Santa. Hundreds came out to be part of this annual event.


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

parademichigansanta2023port huronsperrys santa parade

