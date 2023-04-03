The Ukrainian Rescue Team of the NFSC organized a special rescue operation at the request of a children's charity in Barcelona, Spain, saved 96 children

https://gettr.com/post/p2da26he031
新中国联邦乌克兰救援队应西班牙巴塞罗那一家儿童慈善机构请求， 组织的一次专项救援行动，最终确定成功营救96名儿童及相关陪同老师共计113人。
The Ukrainian Rescue Team of the New Federal State of China organized a special rescue operation at the request of a children's charity in Barcelona, Spain, and finally confirmed that 96 children and related accompanying teachers were successfully rescued, a total of 113 people.
