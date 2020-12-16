[Dec 16, 2020] Homage - Hell of a Year (Coronavirus Rap - language warning) [Sounds of Freedom]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Website: https://homagethelionkiller.com/
Lyrics:
It's been a hell of a year, shit's getting weird
Kids are in tears, living in fear
Evidence’s clear, the ending is near
We're ruled by the wolves, sheep only cheer
Medical tyranny, global conspiracy
Shit is much different from how it appear to be
Laughs of eugenicists echoing eerily
Fuck you Bill Gates, you ain't getting near to me, no
Fuck CDC
They don't care about me, they just sell vaccines
Like a bad dream, Twilight Zone episode
Dumb ass in a mask on the road, alone?
Whoa yo, ya'll need to talk with him
Bring going dead, not getting oxygen
Folks at the White House, not even rocking 'em
Virus is nano-size, mask ain't stoppin 'em
Damn, but that's too real for you
I don't think you're ready for facts I reveal to you
I don't think you read into the past they conceal from you
Polio vaccine actually killing you, yes
Look at it up, Google it
Never mind, don't cuz they censor and fool with it
Just like my music, they knew if I blew up
I'd change the whole globe and I'd fuckin’ be ruling it, shit
Back to the premise, society's nemesis fucking with us
Time that we organize dissidence, threw aside differences
Fuck it, enough is enough
Trump is corrupt, nobody's saving you
Homie is playing you, blatantly raping you
Tank the economy, everyone's fucked
We wish you good luck, here's twelve hundred bucks, what?
What's that compared to those billionaires there
You've been giving the trillions, you print from thin air
I'm just wishing you'd share but you fuckers don't care
You're just stealing and lying to cover your rear
Then there's the media faking the news
Portraying the view that we're basically doomed
Future is nothing but hatred and gloom
We're all gonna die, no nation’s immune
Red, blue, black, white, left, right too
Divisive tactics, divide that group
End free speech with a white mask rule
Probably gonna mandate an eye patch too
Trump sent funds to the Wuhan lab that's a real life fact
But a well kept secret
Cov-19 be the vaping disease from the fall of '19
Found around Fort Detrick, oh
Ya'll not watching
Event 201, Bill Gates, Johns Hopkins
Tricking the nation, Crimson Contagion
Dark Winter, Anthrax, Smallpox, face it
Awful upsetting, caught in a frenzy
Numbers inflated, obvious meddling
Doctors dancing, hospitals empty
If your name's Ahmed, jogging's more deadly, shit
Give it a minute, just wait till next year
Real bio-weapons released in the air
Then we're prepared for the place they envision
Surveillance and tracing and face recognition
This shit isn't fiction it's actual fact
Once you lose freedom you can't get it back
This isn't fiction it's actual fact
Once you lose freedom you can't get it back
What?
Hell of a year
Happy plandemic folks
We’ll see what the rest of 2020 has in store for us
Shit
Peace
