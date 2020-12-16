[Dec 16, 2020] Homage - Hell of a Year (Coronavirus Rap - language warning) [Sounds of Freedom]

Website: https://homagethelionkiller.com/

Lyrics:

It's been a hell of a year, shit's getting weird

Kids are in tears, living in fear

Evidence’s clear, the ending is near

We're ruled by the wolves, sheep only cheer





Medical tyranny, global conspiracy

Shit is much different from how it appear to be

Laughs of eugenicists echoing eerily

Fuck you Bill Gates, you ain't getting near to me, no





Fuck CDC

They don't care about me, they just sell vaccines

Like a bad dream, Twilight Zone episode

Dumb ass in a mask on the road, alone?





Whoa yo, ya'll need to talk with him

Bring going dead, not getting oxygen

Folks at the White House, not even rocking 'em

Virus is nano-size, mask ain't stoppin 'em





Damn, but that's too real for you

I don't think you're ready for facts I reveal to you

I don't think you read into the past they conceal from you

Polio vaccine actually killing you, yes





Look at it up, Google it

Never mind, don't cuz they censor and fool with it

Just like my music, they knew if I blew up

I'd change the whole globe and I'd fuckin’ be ruling it, shit





Back to the premise, society's nemesis fucking with us

Time that we organize dissidence, threw aside differences

Fuck it, enough is enough

Trump is corrupt, nobody's saving you

Homie is playing you, blatantly raping you

Tank the economy, everyone's fucked

We wish you good luck, here's twelve hundred bucks, what?





What's that compared to those billionaires there

You've been giving the trillions, you print from thin air

I'm just wishing you'd share but you fuckers don't care

You're just stealing and lying to cover your rear





Then there's the media faking the news

Portraying the view that we're basically doomed

Future is nothing but hatred and gloom

We're all gonna die, no nation’s immune





Red, blue, black, white, left, right too

Divisive tactics, divide that group

End free speech with a white mask rule

Probably gonna mandate an eye patch too





Trump sent funds to the Wuhan lab that's a real life fact

But a well kept secret

Cov-19 be the vaping disease from the fall of '19

Found around Fort Detrick, oh





Ya'll not watching

Event 201, Bill Gates, Johns Hopkins

Tricking the nation, Crimson Contagion

Dark Winter, Anthrax, Smallpox, face it





Awful upsetting, caught in a frenzy

Numbers inflated, obvious meddling

Doctors dancing, hospitals empty

If your name's Ahmed, jogging's more deadly, shit





Give it a minute, just wait till next year

Real bio-weapons released in the air

Then we're prepared for the place they envision

Surveillance and tracing and face recognition





This shit isn't fiction it's actual fact

Once you lose freedom you can't get it back

This isn't fiction it's actual fact

Once you lose freedom you can't get it back





What?

Hell of a year

Happy plandemic folks

We’ll see what the rest of 2020 has in store for us

Shit

Peace

Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com App Referral code: FErkvst To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Detoxify your life! Remove Nano Toxins! Buy "MasterPeace" Holistic Detoxification. Link here: https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=24315





Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.

tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-PT





We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA