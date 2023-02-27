https://gettr.com/post/p29u4e7cab6
2/26/2023 Miles Guo: Why did Peking University Founder Group file for bankruptcy? Who are the real beneficiaries of PKU Founder Group? What are the evil deeds committed by the CCP with the help of PKU Founder Group?
#PKUFounderGroup #OverseasIntel #SecuritiesRegulatoryCommissions #TechnologiesTheft #bankruptcy
2/26/2023文贵直播：北大方正为何要破产？北大方正集团真正的受益者是谁？北大方正帮中共干了什么见不得人的勾当？
#北大方正 #海外情报 #证监会 #科技盗窃 #破产
