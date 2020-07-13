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Google Digital Cult exposed: Poly nailed Google so that it can be sued in to Oblivion!
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1467 views • July 13, 2020
"Prevent the next Trump situation" ?!!! WOW! Evidence of election interference, LOUD AND CLEAR for all to see.
Its exposed as a Marxist - Socialist Basket case ran by liberally retarded morons that think destroying America is their job!
Original You Tube Link: https://youtu.be/Vpqnye8nH9k
Amazing Poly: https://www.amazingpolly.net/
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/digital-cult-exposed/
Original notes:
Amazing Polly
325K subscribers
That company which cannot be named has been exposed.
It has been revealed as a Leftist MONSTER which seeks to dominate the opinions of every person on Earth. It silences dissent. It interferes in elections - and it does it all under the name of 'fairness.'
My paypal for contributions (Thank you!!) https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
By Bitchute (please go and subscribe!): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/99Fr...
References:
UPDATE VIDEO LINK: https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/0...
removed- VIDEO: Project Veritas Exposé: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=re9Xp...
Statista % of web pages via mobile: https://www.statista.com/statistics/2...
BrightEdge Research: https://searchengineland.com/report-5...
Statcounter Mobile Search Engine % Market Share WW: http://gs.statcounter.com/search-engi...
Google's Dominance via True Capitalist: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/this...
Storyful "Repeat the 8th: https://storyful.com/blog/how-ireland...
Google Shareholders: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/GOOG/...
#GreatAwakeningWorldwide
#DitchYourSmartphone
#qanon
Its exposed as a Marxist - Socialist Basket case ran by liberally retarded morons that think destroying America is their job!
Original You Tube Link: https://youtu.be/Vpqnye8nH9k
Amazing Poly: https://www.amazingpolly.net/
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/digital-cult-exposed/
Original notes:
Amazing Polly
325K subscribers
That company which cannot be named has been exposed.
It has been revealed as a Leftist MONSTER which seeks to dominate the opinions of every person on Earth. It silences dissent. It interferes in elections - and it does it all under the name of 'fairness.'
My paypal for contributions (Thank you!!) https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
By Bitchute (please go and subscribe!): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/99Fr...
References:
UPDATE VIDEO LINK: https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/0...
removed- VIDEO: Project Veritas Exposé: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=re9Xp...
Statista % of web pages via mobile: https://www.statista.com/statistics/2...
BrightEdge Research: https://searchengineland.com/report-5...
Statcounter Mobile Search Engine % Market Share WW: http://gs.statcounter.com/search-engi...
Google's Dominance via True Capitalist: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/this...
Storyful "Repeat the 8th: https://storyful.com/blog/how-ireland...
Google Shareholders: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/GOOG/...
#GreatAwakeningWorldwide
#DitchYourSmartphone
#qanon
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