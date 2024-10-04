3rd Priority 'platform'/plan for the Office of President/Postmaster [unincorporated]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An unincorporated President for The United States of America also holds the duty of Postmaster.
One duty of the Postmaster is to conduct an ease of business-trade.
A key to a great administration: Who's delegated as authority on down-the-line. A few of my picks: Col. Douglas Macgregor [Ret.], Scott Ritter, & also Benjamin Fulford as Ambassador on Asia.
Where does this originate?: https://annavonreitz.com/announcement.pdf -International Public Notice: Announcement: As of October 1st 2024 1 PM Eastern Standard Time, the United States, Incorporated, ceased to exist.
Does this have teeth (a true Treaty)?: https://twitter.com/susieq1007/status/1841279430334812260 -Longshoreman Strike to Transfer US Ports to American Ports Under USMCA Treaty?
Update: Evening of October 3rd: The port strike is delayed for 3 months. It looks like a TEMPORARY deal was made by the Higher-ups. The Can has been Kicked-down-the-Road once again!