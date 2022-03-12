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Economist says Biden isn't doing enough to bring down gas prices
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32 views • March 12, 2022
U.S. inflation has reached a new 40-year record high and American's aren't just feeling the pain at the pump. Everything appears to be more expensive under Joe Biden's leadership. The White House, however, is pointing fingers at Russia for the high gas prices.
One America's Stella Escobedo caught up with Diana Furchtgott-Roth, the former Acting Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy at the Trump-era Treasury Department, who says the Biden administration could be doing more to help consumers.
One America's Stella Escobedo caught up with Diana Furchtgott-Roth, the former Acting Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy at the Trump-era Treasury Department, who says the Biden administration could be doing more to help consumers.
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