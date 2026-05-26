US has already lost Iran war - Prof John Mearsheimer, clip 2

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US has already lost Iran war - Mearsheimer
The US can't figure out how to solve the Iran nightmare it is mired in, says Prof. John Mearsheimer at the Munk Debate on Foreign Wars.
💬 He warns that the fallout is “going to have enormously negative consequences” for Americans.
🗣 “We are in deep trouble in Iran. And this is what happens when you go around the world slaying monsters.”