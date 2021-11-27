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"New Patent Technology To Spy On Americans For A Possible Vaccine Social Credit Score
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
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120 views • November 27, 2021
In previous reports I warned that a Chinese social credit score system could be coming to America in the near future. Throw in the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic and non-stop cries to save the earth from climate change, more and more world leaders are forcing new technologies on their people to enforce vaccine and climate change compliance. A new U.S. patent was filed in August, 2021 to develop device apps. to potentially spy on people and notify users about their vaccination status and COVID safety procedures. It could be used to send people a social credit score type number that can reward and restrict individuals based on their actions. The technology could also be adapted to enforce climate change compliance down the road.
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facial recognitioncovid compliance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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