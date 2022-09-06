Spiritual Warfare is between the one faith Christianity and religions of men

Because of free moral agency, it was necessary that men patiently suffer through the religions of men, while in Babylon Rome Apostasy Job, James 5:11; 2 Thess. 2:3; Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30. Men had to be in great ignorance to think we could replace the preaching of the Lord God Almighty with the preaching of the Pope 2 Thess. 2:10!

For over 6000 years, the Lord kept us ignorant of the differences between the ways of God versus men's ways, so that we might learn that the subjective truth and pseudo-science of men are anti-Christ! Only, supernatural objective truth and science from God -salvation brought down from heaven can save us from ourselves 2 Thess. 2:10; Acts 2:40; John 8:32. We need the ways of God; His perfect Bible, His one faith Christianity Eph. 4:5, His Kingdom! Only His blood, the Prince of peace, the King of kings, the Lord of lords, the Wonderful Counselor, the Father of all mercies, every spiritual blessing, only found in the two ages of the Kingdom of God, Eph. 2:7 can save us from ourselves!

In 2022AD, God's Bible is unsealed, and Satan, the man of sin, Rom. 5:12-21 is identified as the anti-Christ 1 John 2:18! There are many anti-Christ - Gnostics who are neither Jews nor Christians Rev. 2:9; 3:9 who deny that Christ has come in the flesh and that salvation is brought down from heaven 2 Thess. 2:10! We now can know these are the end times of the religions of men 1 John 2:18; Rev. 18:4; Matt. 7:14; Acts 17:30.

Satan, the man now a demon, has lied about being God and being Christ, being an alien, lizard people, and everything 2 Thess. 2:7. This is why there are so many doctrines of men that we need to be freed from John 8:32. It is how Saul, in all good conscience, was persecuting Christians because Satan, pretending to be God, told him that Elohim was singular and that Christ and Christians were blasphemers 2 Thess. 2:7. The Lord only allows blasphemy or men to fight against His Bible with their bibles for 40 years Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Heb. 10:25; Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30.

We know Satan now has but a short amount of time before he's cast off this world John 12:31, and all blasphemers, like Nadab and Abihu, are burned up with fire as the heavens and earth will be destroyed by fire Lev. 10:1-3; 2 Peter 3; Hab. 2:20!

If you are a skeptic, look to the sun, the destroyer or messenger of death 1 Cor. 10:10 which is God's cosmic clock running down. The north and south poles of this earth are moving. In the last 20 years, we have lost 20% of our magnetic field, which protects us from the sun and solar system and all space weather. Men who carefully and truthfully study such matters cannot imagine humanity surviving for 30 more years! The end is better than the beginning Ecc. 7:8! The wicked on this earth will be burned up preparing so that the righteous meek might inherit the earth for 750 years or the last 3/4 of the kingdom. The Lord is giving us 40 years to prepare for His second coming Rev. 22:20; Micah 7:15