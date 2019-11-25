Sudden Stratospheric Event to Freeze N Hemisphere with Ozone Hole (914)

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Remnants of tropical storm Sebastian slam European Alps dropping five feet of snow and nine inches of rain. Sudden Stratospheric warming event to begin last week of November 2019 and run through first weeks of Jan 2020 dropping temperatures far below normal. During the SSW event a huge ozone hole will form over some of the same locations with extreme UV.
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#suddenstratosphericwarming #ozonehole #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #adapt2030 #SSWevent
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***Today's Story Links***
Sudden Stratospheric Warming Event to Freeze Northern Hemisphere https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/119681...
https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Video animation of Sudden stratospheric warming event https://youtu.be/i6MwL7BXne8
Tropical Storm SEBASTIEN slams Europe https://www.severe-weather.eu/tropica...
Sudden Stratospheric Warming https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Winter 2019/2020* Statistical winter outlook – Solar cycle and ENSO! https://www.severe-weather.eu/long-ra...
An ozone hole (mini) has formed over the North pole and Scandinavia! Ozone levels have dropped to over 50 Dobson units below normal https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Extreme precipitation event dropping five feet of snow in Europe https://www.severe-weather.eu/outlook...
MAJOR snowfall event* with dangerous avalanche threat will develop over the NW Italian Alps this weekend – locally more than 150 cm of fresh snow is likely https://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/maj...
Extreme amount of rainfall should significantly enhance flooding threat across SE France and NW Italy https://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/ext...
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