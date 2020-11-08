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[ American Everyday Carry EDC (Read Disclaimer in Description!) THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION 2nd AMENDMENT; USE IT - STAY ARMED 100 % OF THE TIME PATRIOTS
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72 views • November 08, 2020
Convicted felon legal self-defense tools: https://www.bonetactical.com/store/c3...
Disclaimer: Can you defend yourself as a convicted felon? Yes you can! Take it from someone who's been there/done that! Please check your local and state laws before deciding to carry anything that can be considered a weapon. Please be aware that written law and practiced law are two different things. The US Constitution strictly and clearly protects the rights of all (including felons) to keep and bear arms (written law). However, the law in our once great Nation is now enforced differently and the Constitution is no longer respected (practiced law). In modern America, you have no rights! Law Enforcement officers are out to make the government money and strip away the rights of individuals in order to slowly and steadily transfer power from We The People into the hands of the now over powerful government (via the ever-growing police state). The "black powder firearms" in this video are non-functioning replicas shown only for dramatic effect. The most effective edged weapons and self-defense tools in the world available here:
https://www.bonetactical.com/store.html
BIDEN WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT
JAMAICAN - INDIAN NATIONAL ( NEITHER PARENT U.S. CITIZEN WHEN HARRIS WAS BORN ) ANCHOR BABY WILL BE PRESIDENT
AS MUCH AS AUSTRALIANS RELISH THE CHANCE TO ABANDON THEIR COUNTRY TO HAVE A GO AT TRYING TO BE UNITED STATES PRESIDENT - YOU MUST HAVE ONE PARENT A U.S. CITIZEN TO BE ELIGIBLE.
HARRIS IS INELIGIBLE AND WILL ALWAYS BE INELIGIBLE
THE SENATE CERTIFIES THE ELECTION AND THERE ARE MANY FRAUD CASES GOING TO MULTIPLE STATE AND FEDERAL COURTS
AND THERE WILL BE MANY CRIMINALS GOING TO JAIL. WE'LL POINT THEM OUT FOR YOU AUSSIES.
KEEP FABRICATING STORYBOOKS FOR YOUR CHILDREN THERE.
BIDEN BEING PRESIDENT WILL ALWAYS BE A FAIRY TALE
Disclaimer: Can you defend yourself as a convicted felon? Yes you can! Take it from someone who's been there/done that! Please check your local and state laws before deciding to carry anything that can be considered a weapon. Please be aware that written law and practiced law are two different things. The US Constitution strictly and clearly protects the rights of all (including felons) to keep and bear arms (written law). However, the law in our once great Nation is now enforced differently and the Constitution is no longer respected (practiced law). In modern America, you have no rights! Law Enforcement officers are out to make the government money and strip away the rights of individuals in order to slowly and steadily transfer power from We The People into the hands of the now over powerful government (via the ever-growing police state). The "black powder firearms" in this video are non-functioning replicas shown only for dramatic effect. The most effective edged weapons and self-defense tools in the world available here:
https://www.bonetactical.com/store.html
BIDEN WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT
JAMAICAN - INDIAN NATIONAL ( NEITHER PARENT U.S. CITIZEN WHEN HARRIS WAS BORN ) ANCHOR BABY WILL BE PRESIDENT
AS MUCH AS AUSTRALIANS RELISH THE CHANCE TO ABANDON THEIR COUNTRY TO HAVE A GO AT TRYING TO BE UNITED STATES PRESIDENT - YOU MUST HAVE ONE PARENT A U.S. CITIZEN TO BE ELIGIBLE.
HARRIS IS INELIGIBLE AND WILL ALWAYS BE INELIGIBLE
THE SENATE CERTIFIES THE ELECTION AND THERE ARE MANY FRAUD CASES GOING TO MULTIPLE STATE AND FEDERAL COURTS
AND THERE WILL BE MANY CRIMINALS GOING TO JAIL. WE'LL POINT THEM OUT FOR YOU AUSSIES.
KEEP FABRICATING STORYBOOKS FOR YOUR CHILDREN THERE.
BIDEN BEING PRESIDENT WILL ALWAYS BE A FAIRY TALE
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