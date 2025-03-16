Sobhi Abu Samri, Resilience Beyond the Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Young man Sobhi Abu Samri, originally from Tulkarm Refugee Camp, used to sell Ramadan drinks inside the camp during the holy month. However, after his displacement, he opened a small shop in the Thannaba suburb, east of Tulkarm, where he has settled. This is an interview with Sobhi Abu Samri.
Interview: Daoud Manasra
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 04/03/2025
