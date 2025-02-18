BrightLearn - The Truth About the Drug Companies: How They Deceive Us and What to Do About It by Marcia Angell

Marcia Angell's book "The Truth About the Drug Companies: How They Deceive Us and What to Do About It" exposes the pharmaceutical industry's massive influence and profitability, tracing its transformation from a good business to a highly lucrative one starting in 1980. Factors such as the Bayh-Dole Act, which allowed drug companies to profit from publicly funded research, and the Reagan administration's pro-business policies contributed to this shift. However, the book argues that the industry's focus on marketing and administration, rather than research and development, is problematic. It highlights examples like Taxol, where taxpayers funded the research while the drug company reaped the profits. Angell also critiques the prevalence of "me-too" drugs and the FDA's compromised position due to user fees from the pharmaceutical industry. The high cost of prescription drugs is a significant issue, with the author advocating for price regulation and reforms to prioritize public health over profits. Ultimately, the book calls for consumers and policymakers to hold the industry accountable for its actions.





