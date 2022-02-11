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The Basics - The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee discuss with Shuaib Al-Muwaizri
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30 views • February 11, 2022
Shuaib Al-Muwaizri is from Kuwait. Muslims are fatalists so rarely do they question cause of death. But it has become alarming for Kuwaiti's the number of people being effected by this virus and drugs.
The team of the German Coronavirus Investigative Committee answers a number of questions that fit well for those around the world that are now questioning themselves what is going on with the virus and the so-called 'vaccines' and why there are many strange and unusual restrictions that just do not logically factor in.
Credit The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
The team of the German Coronavirus Investigative Committee answers a number of questions that fit well for those around the world that are now questioning themselves what is going on with the virus and the so-called 'vaccines' and why there are many strange and unusual restrictions that just do not logically factor in.
Credit The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
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