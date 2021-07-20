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The Video That Started It All-Tom Barnett-You Cant Catch A Virus
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74 views • July 20, 2021
Aussie Powerhouse Tom Barnett started us all on the road to the hoax of Covid 19. This video is the most censored and banned video on the internet. Tom is well educated in medicine especially virusesand has conducted his own experiments even to the possible destruction of his own body- his diagnosis- you cant catch a virus.
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