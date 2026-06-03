Anomic Age 217 Jay Weidner Kubrick, Moon Landing, JFK, & More

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Jay Weidner joins us today to discuss Stanley Kubrick, the moon landing, history, and controlled release of UFO technology. We will also delve into the connections to James Forrestal, JFK, and more.
#JayWeidner #StanleyKubrick #History #Moon #MoonLanding #JFK #UFO #Alien #JamesForrestal #NASA #NWO #EyesWideShut #Trump #Assassination #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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