Stew Peters Full Show Pfizer Vaxx MUTILATES Womans Face.

Pfizer Vaxx MUTILATES Woman’s Face, Vax Injuries EXPLODE Online, J6 Prisoner BLASTS Charlie Kirk. Cat Parker joins to detail how the deadly dose of J&J turned her life upside down. She has narcolepsy, extreme hair loss, continuous ear infections, and so much more.

Jake Lang joins to expose how sitting Republicans are frauds, how the DC Gulags use solitary confinement to BREAK patriots, and much more!

DeAnna Lorraine joins to detail how farms are being set on fire and how production plants are exploding!

The government push against J6 freedom fighters continues to get worse. NYPD officer has been fired from his job because of his involvement with J6.

Salvator Greco committed no crime and never went inside the capital.