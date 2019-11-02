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CNN SLAMS BETO on GUN GRABBING
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50 views • November 02, 2019
Wonders never cease. CNN finally slams Beto for his gun grabbing plans. He can't logically answer these simple questions and constantly diverts into political hogwash speech. What a fool.
Once Beto O'Rourke looses CNN...he'd better just QUIT RIGHT NOW!!!.
Once Beto O'Rourke looses CNN...he'd better just QUIT RIGHT NOW!!!.
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