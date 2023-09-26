Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Things WILL Get Better | Insights from JMC
channel image
40k Foot View with JMC
2 Subscribers
79 views
Published 18 hours ago

Things WILL Get Better!

Things will get better and that is a FACT! Just because things are bad now doesn't mean in 2024 the tables won't turn. The journey is on the move and we have already won. Freedom is up to us!

For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

Keywords
current eventsanalysispodcastspecial reportscommentaryempowermentspiritual battlesaving americastrength in numberspatriot networkpatriot movementbattle for freedomfreedom is up to usintel sourcesfuture forecastsengaging conversations40k ft viewvictory aheadactionable stepsjoin the fightgods side40000 foot viewthings will get betterbetter before worsenext season

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket