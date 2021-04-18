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Military Rescues Tortured Children From Tunnels Beneath Capitol Hill January 29 2021
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744 views • April 18, 2021
Original Video is Here https://rumble.com/vdnfcz-arrested-as-military-rescues-tortured-children-from-tunnels-beneath-capitol.html
Arrested as Military Rescues Tortured Children From Tunnels Beneath Capitol Hill.
US Special Op forces recovered bodies, body parts and at least a hundred surviving children from a tunnel system beneath the White House and Capitol Building in Washington DC on Fri. 29 Jan. In the early morning hours as body bags were being delivered, multiple troops were seen coming out of the White House with at least a hundred children in tow.
The children were believed to have been abused, tortured and killed by political elites in an elaborate tunnel system that ran beneath Capitol Hill and connected to other systems for 200 miles. All was thought part of an international Child Trafficking Ring run by global and political elites with ties to Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedophile Island – that lay next door to Biden’s Water Island.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
Arrested as Military Rescues Tortured Children From Tunnels Beneath Capitol Hill.
US Special Op forces recovered bodies, body parts and at least a hundred surviving children from a tunnel system beneath the White House and Capitol Building in Washington DC on Fri. 29 Jan. In the early morning hours as body bags were being delivered, multiple troops were seen coming out of the White House with at least a hundred children in tow.
The children were believed to have been abused, tortured and killed by political elites in an elaborate tunnel system that ran beneath Capitol Hill and connected to other systems for 200 miles. All was thought part of an international Child Trafficking Ring run by global and political elites with ties to Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedophile Island – that lay next door to Biden’s Water Island.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
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