Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia explores German Leopard-2A6 tank technology at Moscow workshop
channel image
The Prisoner
9086 Subscribers
Shop now
225 views
Published a day ago

The Russian Ministry of Defense documents the transfer of German Leopard 2A6 tank to Moscow, trophy confiscated from Ukrainian army by the Central Military District in Avdeevka. The vehicle, still apparently intact after being hit by a mine, was inspected by Russian engineers at an army repair unit, to take advantage of its technology and advantages.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russiatechnologytankcapturedgerman leopard-2a6moscow workshop

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket