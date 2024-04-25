Russia explores German Leopard-2A6 tank technology at Moscow workshop

The Russian Ministry of Defense documents the transfer of German Leopard 2A6 tank to Moscow, trophy confiscated from Ukrainian army by the Central Military District in Avdeevka. The vehicle, still apparently intact after being hit by a mine, was inspected by Russian engineers at an army repair unit, to take advantage of its technology and advantages.

