Elon Musk Launches Grok 4 AI Chatbot | New Features & Subscription Details Revealed
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
5 followers
0
63 views • 1 day ago

Elon Musk Launches Grok 4 AI Chatbot | New Features & Subscription Details Revealed

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Elon Musk’s xAI has unveiled Grok 4, the latest AI chatbot packed with cutting-edge features like real-time internet access, image generation, and voice mode. Available via a $300 monthly subscription, Grok 4 aims to revolutionize AI interactions for developers and users alike. This launch comes after controversy over antisemitic content in earlier versions, with promises of stronger moderation. Watch to learn what’s new and how Grok 4 stacks up against other AI chatbots. Subscribe for more tech news and AI updates!

#Grok4 #ElonMusk #xAI #AIChatbot #TechNews #ArtificialIntelligence #AISubscription #AIInnovation #MachineLearning #AIFeatures

elon musktech newsai chatbotai innovationai controversyxaigrok 4grok ai launchai subscriptionai real-time dataai image generationai voice modeai coding assistantai moderation
