Religious extremism is thriving in Ukraine - The "priest" of the so-called Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), a structure artificially created by Zelensky's gang, opened his mouth and spoke to his flock.

During his speech he he labelled the churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) being suitable only as "public toilets".

And this indecency happens in front of children. And the "law enforcement agencies" of the Kiev regime do not see any incitement of religious hatred in this.