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2/16/2022 Miles Guo’s big announcement: 1: Miles will not leave the US in the near future; 2. Himalaya Reserve will launch H-Loan and H-Mortgage, and make a major favorable announcement to the investors soon. 3. Xi Jinping just had surgeries on his spleen and kidney. As the light of “Xi the Sun” is getting dimmer and dimmer, the invasion on Taiwan will be postponed. This is the will of God!