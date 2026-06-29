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Robots Are Coming For All Jobs
The Prisoner
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Robots used to struggle to walk, now they’re patrolling the streets.

AI is what makes the headlines when it comes to job replacement but the industry quietly doing actual replacement is robotics. And thanks to the investment craze around AI, robotics has also received a financial boost.

Here's a point I did not get into in the video. Notice how automation gets sold depending on whose job is on the line. When it comes for white-collar workers, the pitch is that it will handle the boring work. When it comes for blue-collar workers, the pitch is that it will handle the dangerous work. Either way, the framing is the same: it's here to help us, to take the parts of our job we didn't want anyway.

But that's the story they tell us, the public, who they need on board for our own replacements. The story they tell the corporations who they are actually selling to is much simpler: it cuts costs. The only problem is, we are the costs.

Sources:

The rise of security robots: a new dawn: https://securityjournalamericas.com/t...

General Motors cuts workers at Detroit Plant: https://www.autoblog.com/news/gm-cut-...

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To support the channel on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/VanessaWingardh

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Chapters:

00:00 Intro

00:39 General Motors Detroit Plant Robots

01:48 United Auto Workers President

02:12 Moderna Security Drone Dogs

04:07 Amazon Worker Building Robots

05:31 Amazon Warehouse Robots in Europe

06:45 McDonald’s AI in the Drive Thru

08:00 Replacing Baristas with Automation

08:53 Robots in Healthcare

09:52 Automation in Skilled Trades

11:23 Chick-fil-A Automation

11:45 Autonomous Wheelchairs

12:11 Robots Are Coming

12:34 Outro

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Mirrored - Vanessa Wingårdh

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
roboticsrobotsautomation
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Privacy Policy