Robots Are Coming For All Jobs

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Robots used to struggle to walk, now they’re patrolling the streets.
AI is what makes the headlines when it comes to job replacement but the industry quietly doing actual replacement is robotics. And thanks to the investment craze around AI, robotics has also received a financial boost.
Here's a point I did not get into in the video. Notice how automation gets sold depending on whose job is on the line. When it comes for white-collar workers, the pitch is that it will handle the boring work. When it comes for blue-collar workers, the pitch is that it will handle the dangerous work. Either way, the framing is the same: it's here to help us, to take the parts of our job we didn't want anyway.
But that's the story they tell us, the public, who they need on board for our own replacements. The story they tell the corporations who they are actually selling to is much simpler: it cuts costs. The only problem is, we are the costs.
Sources:
The rise of security robots: a new dawn: https://securityjournalamericas.com/t...
General Motors cuts workers at Detroit Plant: https://www.autoblog.com/news/gm-cut-...
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Chapters:
00:00 Intro
00:39 General Motors Detroit Plant Robots
01:48 United Auto Workers President
02:12 Moderna Security Drone Dogs
04:07 Amazon Worker Building Robots
05:31 Amazon Warehouse Robots in Europe
06:45 McDonald’s AI in the Drive Thru
08:00 Replacing Baristas with Automation
08:53 Robots in Healthcare
09:52 Automation in Skilled Trades
11:23 Chick-fil-A Automation
11:45 Autonomous Wheelchairs
12:11 Robots Are Coming
12:34 Outro
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Mirrored - Vanessa Wingårdh
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