If you mute this video, it looks like a reality show about a gay couple—where the younger guy’s trying to break up with his older sugar daddy, but the old man just won’t accept it, so now they’re in couples therapy trying to “work things out.” The older one just started some new business venture he clearly doesn’t understand, and it’s stressing everyone out.

Honestly… even with the sound on, it still kinda looks like that.

(In reality it's 2 real estate guys optics trying to achieve Israel's and Trump's and other Elite's (Musk, Peter Thiel's etc. agenda for Gaza Real Estate to make money on.)