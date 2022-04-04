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Dismantling the Viral Theory
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16 views • April 04, 2022
"The word virus in latin means poison and the word corona in latin means radiation (the corona flare). When we understand the true meaning of the words corona and virus and we put these two words together we can then understand that the coronavirus is nothing more or less than radiation poisoning from electrical and magnetic fields (EMF)." Dr. Robert O. Young - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
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