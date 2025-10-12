"This has absolutely nothing to do with stopping the boats."



Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, on the UK government's imminent attempt to roll out digital ID.



"Digital ID is basically a licence, it's basically a permit... to do these basic things like live, rent, work."



"During Covid, the permission became predicated on whether you were vaccinated or not. Then it was whether you had two, then it was whether you had three."



"So you can see how [digital ID] suddenly becomes used to manage your access to public life and control the decisions that you make."



"For example... mandatory Covid passes were used to coerce people into getting double vaccinated."



"And that's just the beginning... They're also talking about... education, tax, child care."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!