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BILE GATES, USEFUL IDIOTS; THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF THE NWO (THE MEANINGFUL MINORITY)
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244 views • December 14, 2021
BILE GATES, USEFUL IDIOTS; THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF THE NWO (THE MEANINGFUL MINORITY)
BILE GATES, USEFUL IDIOTS; the BEGINNING of the END of the NWO (the MEANINGFUL MINORITY)
(tangentopolis feat. Truthseeker1) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y2EyaEHLEyWo/ [SHARE]
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That moment... when 'they came for the original people' of Australia (know as the Aboriginals) and related Solomon Islanders, the world uprising began... and will be looked back upon (we sense)
as the humble (but not really so) almost unnoticed... beginning of THE END OF THE NWO !
VIVA ABORIGINALS!
VIVA SOLOMON ISLANDERS!
VIVA FREEDOM!
VIVA LOVE!
VIVA HUMANITY!
DEATH TO THE NWO!
BILE GATES, USEFUL IDIOTS; the BEGINNING of the END of the NWO (the MEANINGFUL MINORITY)
(tangentopolis feat. Truthseeker1) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y2EyaEHLEyWo/ [SHARE]
================
That moment... when 'they came for the original people' of Australia (know as the Aboriginals) and related Solomon Islanders, the world uprising began... and will be looked back upon (we sense)
as the humble (but not really so) almost unnoticed... beginning of THE END OF THE NWO !
VIVA ABORIGINALS!
VIVA SOLOMON ISLANDERS!
VIVA FREEDOM!
VIVA LOVE!
VIVA HUMANITY!
DEATH TO THE NWO!
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