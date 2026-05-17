CTP (20260519 S3EMaySpecial8) Left DOGE Lies BTS/SP Video

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CTP (S3EMaySpecial8) The DOGE Cuts Reality Check
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective
I push back on the “DOGE cuts” panic by putting the numbers in context and asking why a few billion in trims gets sold like a catastrophe inside a multi-trillion-dollar federal budget. I also argue that public broadcasting and many political spending narratives survive on emotion and headlines rather than clear math, clear accountability, and honest tradeoffs.
• questioning claims that DOGE cuts are widespread and severe
• explaining why Congress must codify cuts for permanence
• comparing a few billion in cuts to a roughly $7T budget
• arguing growth alone cannot erase a structural deficit
• making the case for voluntary funding of NPR and PBS
• clarifying what cutting CPB funding does and does not do
• critiquing baseline budgeting and calling for real cuts
• challenging “balanced budget” claims from past eras
• calling for facts, context, and measurable outcomes over spin
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