Fr. Chris Alar Explains That We Bless the Sinner but Cannot Bless the Sin
Fr. Chris Alar


Dec 20, 2023


Per the new Church document on blessing same-sex couples (Fiducia Supplicans), Fr. Chris explains what you need to know to adhere to the tradition and teaching of the Catholic Church.


