© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Confirmation of an extra-terrestrial / UFO event at Roswell New Mexico in 1947.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • May 14, 2020
Clip starts @ approx 1hr 38mins:
https://www.brighteon.com/ee9c919d-edb1-4b5e-9346-b2ac7c26389f
***Full interview with Dr. Steven Greer (begins 1hr 14mins)***
https://www.brighteon.com/ee9c919d-edb1-4b5e-9346-b2ac7c26389f
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
https://www.brighteon.com/ee9c919d-edb1-4b5e-9346-b2ac7c26389f
***Full interview with Dr. Steven Greer (begins 1hr 14mins)***
https://www.brighteon.com/ee9c919d-edb1-4b5e-9346-b2ac7c26389f
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
Keywords
anti-gravityufointerstellarroswell1947new mexicoanti gravityinterdimensionaldr steven greerunidentified flying objectextra-terrestrialadvanced technologyclose encounters of the fifth kindphilip j corsoroswell nmroswell 1947fort huachucafort huachuca army basecochise azelectromagnetic weaponnorthern new mexico desert
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.