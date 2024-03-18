Armageddon Alert: Netanyahu, Biden, Schumer, Israel Coup, 2 State Solution, & Russia Enters the Fray

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss a number of topics including the ‘WHOLLY INAPPROPRIATE’ Chuck Schumer calls for new Israeli leadership, & Biden & the Democrats' support of said comments. In addition, Netanyahu addresses the fact that instead of the United States fully supporting our #1 ally Israel in their just fight against Islamic terrorism, Biden & the Democrats seek to reward the Muslims via an ungodly 2 state solution that would create a nation of "Palestine". This is what these maniacs propose despite Hamas carrying out the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel & its people from Gaza which was for all intent & purposes equivalent to what a nation of Palestine would look like & despite Hamas still to this day holding over 100 hostages. It's nothing short of insanity!

At the end of the video Steve Baldassari talks about the fulfillment of 2 Bible Prophecies, the first being Joel 3:1-2, & the second is the incoming Ezekiel 38 War.



Joel 3:1-2

1 For, behold, in those days, & in that time, when I shall bring again the captivity of Judah & Jerusalem, 2 I will also gather all nations, & will bring them down into the valley of Jehoshaphat, & will plead with them there for my people & for my heritage Israel, whom they have scattered among the nations, & PARTED MY LAND.

CONTEXT: According to this prophecy, the nations will put pressure on Israel to divide the Land (AKA a 2 State Solution)! Whether or not there'll be a Palestine on God’s Land, those responsible will pay dearly for it. God promises to enter into judgment with them! God's Word will not return void! A “Two State Solution” will only bring further chaos & bloodshed to the region.

Ezekiel 38:1-6

1 And the word of the LORD came unto me, saying, 2 Son of man, set thy face against Gog, the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech & Tubal, & prophesy against him, 3 And say, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Behold, I am against thee, O Gog, the chief prince of Meshech & Tubal: 4 And I will turn thee back, & put hooks into thy jaws, & I will bring thee forth, & all thine army, horses & horsemen, all of them clothed with all sorts of armour, even a great company with bucklers & shields, all of them handling swords: 5 Persia, Ethiopia, & Libya with them; all of them with shield & helmet: 6 Gomer, & all his bands; the house of Togarmah of the north quarters, & all his bands: and many people with thee.

CONTEXT: A passage in Ezekiel 38 provides more details about the “Kings of the East” & their mega-army. Verse 2 shows it will be led by a “prince of Rosh, Meshech, & Tubal” (Young’s Literal Translation). Meshech & Tubal are ancient names designating modern Russian cities. Rosh is a variation of an ancient name for Russia, once called Rus. Many encyclopedias & commentaries, such as the Jamieson, Fausset & Brown Commentary, recognize this. So this verse clearly shows that a Russian strongman will lead this Asiatic conglomeration.

Verses 2 through 6 also list ancient names for several other modern nations that will be part of it. The “land of Magog” includes the area of modern China. The peoples of “Gomer” & “Togarmah” now live in such nations as Japan, the Koreas, Cambodia, Indonesia & Vietnam. Ezekiel 38:5 says “Ethiopia & Libya” will also be a part of this Asian powerhouse. In this verse, these names would more accurately be translated “Cush” & “Phut,” as the Darby Bible correctly renders them. History records that while some segments of the peoples of Cush & Phut settled in Africa, the rest migrated to India & Pakistan. The context of this passage shows that it refers not to African peoples, but mainly to modern-day Indians, & possibly Pakistanis.

The Bible provides several other vital details about this largest army in man’s history. Daniel 11:44, 12:1 & Matthew 24:21-22 make clear that this Eastern force will be one of the main players in a nuclear World War III. In fact, the reason the “Kings of the East” will cross the dried bed of the Euphrates is so they can enter into the Holy Land during the Third World War.

SIDE NOTE: Revelation 16:16 shows that they will gather there along with World War III’s European armies at a place called Armageddon, which is the Greek name for Mount Megiddo, located some 55 miles northwest of Jerusalem.

The “Kings of the East” will assemble at Armageddon to war against the Europeans. But instead of fighting each other, both forces will end up fighting together against Jesus Christ at His Second Coming! (Revelation 17:12-14; Daniel 8:25).