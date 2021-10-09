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DENMARK, SWEDEN, NORWAY & MULTIPLE OTHERS ALL OPEN AND FREE - BIGGEST FRAUD IN HISTORY OF THE WORLD
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131 views • October 09, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vnimh3-denmark-sweden-norway-and-multiple-others-all-open-and-free-biggest-fraud-i.html
Australia, UK, United States and Canada are the few countries left perpetrating this LIE about the biggest Pandemic Fraud in the history of the world.
The television news in these remaining countries are still broadcasting the fake news and if they don't, their license to broadcast will be revoked as MONEY continues to rule in these remaining countries ruled by tyrannical dictators.
https://rumble.com/vnimh3-denmark-sweden-norway-and-multiple-others-all-open-and-free-biggest-fraud-i.html
Australia, UK, United States and Canada are the few countries left perpetrating this LIE about the biggest Pandemic Fraud in the history of the world.
The television news in these remaining countries are still broadcasting the fake news and if they don't, their license to broadcast will be revoked as MONEY continues to rule in these remaining countries ruled by tyrannical dictators.
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