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Near Death Experience in Iraq – Natalie Sudman
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84 views • February 28, 2022
Near Death Experience in Iraq – Natalie Sudman is a quickie video talking about the Natalie Sudman book: Application of Impossible Things: My Near Death Experience in Iraq.
It’s such a great NDE book. Perhaps the best book you’ve never read! Highly recommended!
You can find on amazon. Paperback: https://www.amazon.com/Application-Impossible-Things-Death-Experience/dp/188694024X
Please “like” and share my video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
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https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
It’s such a great NDE book. Perhaps the best book you’ve never read! Highly recommended!
You can find on amazon. Paperback: https://www.amazon.com/Application-Impossible-Things-Death-Experience/dp/188694024X
Please “like” and share my video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
- - - - - - - - - - - -
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
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