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Atheism Is Madness: The Road to Anti-Christ is Paved in Deception! [16.06.2021]
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2 views • June 16, 2021
Pinned by Atheism Is Madness - 10 hours ago
Well after chopping 15 minutes of video it wasn't good enough so I had to chop 10 more minutes.
Let's see if it stays up now.
Unbelievable that we now live in a country that doesn't allow free speech or thought.
10 years I served in the military. What was I preserving?
Created by InShot: https://inshotapp.page.link/YTShare
239 views•Jun 16, 2021
Atheism Is Madness
1.56K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HfdavPGoyU4
Well after chopping 15 minutes of video it wasn't good enough so I had to chop 10 more minutes.
Let's see if it stays up now.
Unbelievable that we now live in a country that doesn't allow free speech or thought.
10 years I served in the military. What was I preserving?
Created by InShot: https://inshotapp.page.link/YTShare
239 views•Jun 16, 2021
Atheism Is Madness
1.56K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HfdavPGoyU4
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