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FOX NEWS DISSENTERS GO TO NEWS MAX/MAGA RALLY
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82 views • November 15, 2020
On Saturday Patriots came to Washington DC to show their support for President Trump. Fox News and social media political dissent by subscribers leave for Parlar. 5 million new subscribers have gone on to Parlar, Rumble and Brighteon.
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