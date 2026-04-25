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Gullibility IS Stupidity
Health Ranger Report
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4729 views • 5 days ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Gullibility and Skepticism Towards Official Sources (0:00)

- Flat Earth Theory and Personal Observations (0:42)

- Critique of Modern Beliefs and Practices (7:06)

- Economic and Health Implications (11:50)

- Trust and Independence in Information (19:00)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (22:07)


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