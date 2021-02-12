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Alfie Oakes Calls on Business Owners to Take A Stand Against Covid Lockdowns March 1st
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150 views • February 12, 2021
Alfie Oakes of https://www.oakesfarms.com/alfie-oakes/ is calling on business owners to take a stand against the unconstitutional covid lockdowns by opening up March 1st.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=60266f3e49755d0223a681ee
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=60266f3e49755d0223a681ee
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